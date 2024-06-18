Dubai-Bound Flight Receives Bomb Threat

In a shocking turn of events, a Dubai-bound flight from Delhi was subject to a bomb threat on Tuesday, authorities reported.

According to a senior police officer, an alarming email was received at 9:35 am on Monday at the DIAL office of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, indicating the presence of a bomb on the flight.

Swift action was taken and a thorough check of the aircraft concluded with no bomb being discovered.

