Dubai-Bound Flight Receives Bomb Threat

A Dubai-bound plane from Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. The threat was received at Indira Gandhi International Airport's DIAL office. Upon investigation, no bomb was found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 09:17 IST
In a shocking turn of events, a Dubai-bound flight from Delhi was subject to a bomb threat on Tuesday, authorities reported.

According to a senior police officer, an alarming email was received at 9:35 am on Monday at the DIAL office of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, indicating the presence of a bomb on the flight.

Swift action was taken and a thorough check of the aircraft concluded with no bomb being discovered.

