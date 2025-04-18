Ishaan Khatter's Full-Circle Moment at Cannes with Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'

Actor Ishaan Khatter has long admired director Neeraj Ghaywan, since first watching his acclaimed film 'Masaan' a decade ago. Now, Khatter is set to star in Ghaywan's much-anticipated second film 'Homebound', which will debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

'Homebound' will premiere in the Uncertain Regard category at Cannes, a significant milestone for Khatter, who co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. Khatter describes the project as one of the most 'special experiences' of his career, marking his first appearance on the Cannes red carpet with his own film.

Khatter emphasizes Ghaywan's remarkable abilities as both a filmmaker and a leader, noting the personal full-circle moment of working with him. As 'Homebound' garners attention ahead of its Cannes screening, cinephiles in India are eager to see Ghaywan's humanistic storytelling on the world stage once more.

