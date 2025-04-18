Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter's Full-Circle Moment at Cannes with Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'

Actor Ishaan Khatter expresses admiration for director Neeraj Ghaywan, having been a fan since his film 'Masaan'. Khatter stars in Ghaywan's 'Homebound', premiering in Cannes' Uncertain Regard category. Khatter values this project as one of his most special experiences, celebrating Ghaywan's high-caliber humanistic filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:55 IST
Ishaan Khatter's Full-Circle Moment at Cannes with Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'
Ishaan Khatter
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ishaan Khatter has long admired director Neeraj Ghaywan, since first watching his acclaimed film 'Masaan' a decade ago. Now, Khatter is set to star in Ghaywan's much-anticipated second film 'Homebound', which will debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

'Homebound' will premiere in the Uncertain Regard category at Cannes, a significant milestone for Khatter, who co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. Khatter describes the project as one of the most 'special experiences' of his career, marking his first appearance on the Cannes red carpet with his own film.

Khatter emphasizes Ghaywan's remarkable abilities as both a filmmaker and a leader, noting the personal full-circle moment of working with him. As 'Homebound' garners attention ahead of its Cannes screening, cinephiles in India are eager to see Ghaywan's humanistic storytelling on the world stage once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025