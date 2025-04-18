Left Menu

Pakistan's Controversial Repatriation: Afghan Nationals Face Expulsion

Pakistan has expelled over 80,000 Afghan nationals since March, enforcing a repatriation plan ahead of the April 30 deadline. Afghan nationals without legal documentation were warned to leave. The strategy is part of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, which Afghanistan deems as forced deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:56 IST
Pakistan's Controversial Repatriation: Afghan Nationals Face Expulsion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan has expelled more than 80,000 Afghan nationals since March, enforcing a government repatriation strategy with the April 30 deadline approaching.

According to a senior official, Afghan nationals without legal documentation were warned to vacate the country by March 31, with this ultimatum extended to the end of April. Only those Afghans with valid visas may remain, said Talal Chaudhry, an interior ministry adviser.

The move falls under the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, launched in late 2023, which has been criticized by Afghanistan as forced deportation. Just ahead of high-profile talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan claims that Afghan citizens, its largest migrant group, are linked to crime and militant attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

