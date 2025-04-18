Pakistan's Controversial Repatriation: Afghan Nationals Face Expulsion

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan has expelled more than 80,000 Afghan nationals since March, enforcing a government repatriation strategy with the April 30 deadline approaching.

According to a senior official, Afghan nationals without legal documentation were warned to vacate the country by March 31, with this ultimatum extended to the end of April. Only those Afghans with valid visas may remain, said Talal Chaudhry, an interior ministry adviser.

The move falls under the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, launched in late 2023, which has been criticized by Afghanistan as forced deportation. Just ahead of high-profile talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan claims that Afghan citizens, its largest migrant group, are linked to crime and militant attacks.

