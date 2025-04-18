In a significant geopolitical move, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on three Chinese firms, accusing them of supplying weapons to Russia. This action comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged Chinese involvement in Russia's military operations, an accusation quickly dismissed by China's foreign ministry as baseless.

Despite strong economic ties with Russia, China maintains its stance of neutrality regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, Zelenskiy's administration released a refreshed sanctions list, including Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd, Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd, and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd, all operating out of China.

Details behind the sanctions remain undisclosed, although they prevent the companies from conducting business in Ukraine, freezing their local assets. This development occurs amidst significant trade exchanges between Ukraine and China, with billions of dollars in goods exchanged annually.

