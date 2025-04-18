Left Menu

Ukraine Sanctions Chinese Firms Amid Allegations of Weapon Supply to Russia

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies over alleged weapon supplies to Russia. President Zelenskiy accused China of aiding Russia, which the Chinese foreign ministry denied. The sanctions freeze assets and ban business operations in Ukraine. This issue surfaces amidst ongoing trade relations between Ukraine and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:56 IST
Ukraine Sanctions Chinese Firms Amid Allegations of Weapon Supply to Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical move, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on three Chinese firms, accusing them of supplying weapons to Russia. This action comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged Chinese involvement in Russia's military operations, an accusation quickly dismissed by China's foreign ministry as baseless.

Despite strong economic ties with Russia, China maintains its stance of neutrality regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, Zelenskiy's administration released a refreshed sanctions list, including Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd, Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd, and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd, all operating out of China.

Details behind the sanctions remain undisclosed, although they prevent the companies from conducting business in Ukraine, freezing their local assets. This development occurs amidst significant trade exchanges between Ukraine and China, with billions of dollars in goods exchanged annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025