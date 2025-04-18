Left Menu

Punjab Extends Detention of Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh

The Punjab government has reportedly agreed to extend the detention of radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act by a year. Singh, arrested in April 2023, is accused of multiple charges including spreading disharmony and attacking police officers during a clash in Amritsar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:54 IST
Punjab Extends Detention of Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Punjab government is set to extend the detention of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who also serves as a Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, for an additional year under the National Security Act (NSA), according to reliable sources.

Amritpal Singh, currently imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh, was initially detained following his arrest in April 2023. His detention comes after his involvement in the infamous 2023 Ajnala police station attack, during which he allegedly incited violence and obstructed official duties.

While the Punjab government did not extend the detention period for Singh's nine associates, all of whom have returned to Punjab, the radical preacher remains in custody. Singh, a self-styled follower of Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, is now facing serious allegations of sowing communal disharmony and assaulting law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025