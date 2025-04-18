Punjab Extends Detention of Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh

In a significant development, the Punjab government is set to extend the detention of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who also serves as a Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, for an additional year under the National Security Act (NSA), according to reliable sources.

Amritpal Singh, currently imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh, was initially detained following his arrest in April 2023. His detention comes after his involvement in the infamous 2023 Ajnala police station attack, during which he allegedly incited violence and obstructed official duties.

While the Punjab government did not extend the detention period for Singh's nine associates, all of whom have returned to Punjab, the radical preacher remains in custody. Singh, a self-styled follower of Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, is now facing serious allegations of sowing communal disharmony and assaulting law enforcement officers.

