Train Services Restored After Goods Train Collision Near New Jalpaiguri

Train services in both the up and down lines at Rangapani near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station were restored on Tuesday following expedited repair work, according to a senior official.

An accident on Monday morning, which saw a goods train collide with the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, caused the disruption. Down line services resumed on Monday night, and diesel locomotive-run trains on the up line restarted on Tuesday morning, stated divisional railway manager of Katihar, S Kumar.

Electric locomotives on the up line are expected to recommence service within an hour, he added. During a visit to the accident site on Monday evening, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the priority of restoring services quickly as this route is a crucial connection between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

