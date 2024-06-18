Train Services Restored After Goods Train Collision Near New Jalpaiguri
Train services at Rangapani near New Jalpaiguri were restored after a goods train collided with the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express. Services in both lines were resumed following prompt repair work. Diesel locomotives began operating on Tuesday morning, with electric ones expected to follow shortly.
- Country:
- India
Train services in both the up and down lines at Rangapani near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station were restored on Tuesday following expedited repair work, according to a senior official.
An accident on Monday morning, which saw a goods train collide with the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, caused the disruption. Down line services resumed on Monday night, and diesel locomotive-run trains on the up line restarted on Tuesday morning, stated divisional railway manager of Katihar, S Kumar.
Electric locomotives on the up line are expected to recommence service within an hour, he added. During a visit to the accident site on Monday evening, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the priority of restoring services quickly as this route is a crucial connection between the Northeast and the rest of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Two Dead, Three Injured
Tragic Train Collision Claims Four Lives in Czech Republic
Deadly Train Collision in Czech City Leaves Four Dead, Numerous Injured
Tragic Train Collision in Pardubice: 4 Dead, 26 Injured
Czech Republic Train Collision Tragedy: 4 Dead, 27 Injured