Left Menu

Train Services Restored After Goods Train Collision Near New Jalpaiguri

Train services at Rangapani near New Jalpaiguri were restored after a goods train collided with the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express. Services in both lines were resumed following prompt repair work. Diesel locomotives began operating on Tuesday morning, with electric ones expected to follow shortly.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:20 IST
Train Services Restored After Goods Train Collision Near New Jalpaiguri
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Train services in both the up and down lines at Rangapani near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station were restored on Tuesday following expedited repair work, according to a senior official.

An accident on Monday morning, which saw a goods train collide with the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, caused the disruption. Down line services resumed on Monday night, and diesel locomotive-run trains on the up line restarted on Tuesday morning, stated divisional railway manager of Katihar, S Kumar.

Electric locomotives on the up line are expected to recommence service within an hour, he added. During a visit to the accident site on Monday evening, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the priority of restoring services quickly as this route is a crucial connection between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024