JSW MG Motor Partners with Tata Capital for Dealer Financing

In a significant move to bolster its dealer network, JSW MG Motor India announced a strategic partnership with Tata Capital. The collaboration aims to provide a range of financing solutions, including working capital, term loans, demo car loans, and leasing options, tailored to suit the dealers' business needs.

JSW MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer, Satinder Singh Bajwa, emphasized that this partnership reflects the company's commitment to nurturing its dealer partners' growth. 'This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to supporting our dealer partners with financial solutions, encouraging them to grow their businesses sustainably,' he said.

Narendra Kamath, COO of SME Finance at Tata Capital, noted, 'Our tailor-made products will cater and enable the distribution network of JSW MG Motor India with the apt resources to leverage emerging prospects seamlessly.' The collaboration aims to expand JSW MG Motor's financing channels to meet the evolving needs of its dealers.

