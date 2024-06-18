Left Menu

Tragedy in Darjeeling: Train Accident Claims 10 Lives

A devastating train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal has claimed 10 lives, including a six-year-old girl. Thirty-seven people were admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, with many requiring extensive treatment for injuries. The collision occurred when a goods train rammed into the stationary Kanchanjunga Express.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:11 IST
A tragic train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal, has resulted in the loss of 10 lives, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Eight bodies were initially brought to the state-run North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) following the accident on Monday morning, with two additional victims succumbing to their injuries during treatment.

Among the deceased was a six-year-old girl who was admitted in critical condition. Dr. Sandip Sengupta, dean of student affairs at NBMCH, stated, 'The girl had fractures in her legs and a liver-spleen injury. She died while undergoing treatment.'

In total, thirty-seven people were admitted to the hospital after the accident. 'Three persons are in the trauma care unit and have undergone surgery. Several patients have fractures, while most sustained superficial injuries. Our primary goal is to send them home in good health, and our team is working tirelessly,' Sengupta added.

The accident occurred when a goods train collided with the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani, approximately 30 km from the New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri, on Monday morning.

