Assam CTC Tea Breaks Auction Records with Rs 1,506 per Kilo

In an unprecedented event, Assam CTC tea has garnered its highest ever auction price, with one kilogram sold for Rs 1,506. This landmark transaction occurred on June 11 during the Kolkata auctions.

The Director of Assam Tea Brokers Private Limited, Nisheeth Bijawat, announced that Mihir Gold purchased the tea on behalf of a client in Hyderabad. He stated, "This is the highest ever price that any CTC tea has got at the auctions. The quantity offered for sale of this particular variety is around 420 kilogrammes."

Before this, the highest recorded prices for the crush, tear, curl (CTC) variety stood at Rs 1,111 per kilo and Rs 803 per kilo. This latest sale marks a significant milestone in the history of Assam CTC tea auctions.

