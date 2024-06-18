Left Menu

Assam CTC Tea Breaks Auction Records with Rs 1,506 per Kilo

Assam CTC tea achieved a record-breaking auction price of Rs 1,506 per kilogram on June 11, at the Kolkata auctions. Assam Tea Brokers Private Limited Director Nisheeth Bijawat confirmed the sale to Mihir Gold's client in Hyderabad. Previously, the highest prices for CTC tea were Rs 1,111 and Rs 803 per kilo.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:20 IST
Assam CTC Tea Breaks Auction Records with Rs 1,506 per Kilo
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented event, Assam CTC tea has garnered its highest ever auction price, with one kilogram sold for Rs 1,506. This landmark transaction occurred on June 11 during the Kolkata auctions.

The Director of Assam Tea Brokers Private Limited, Nisheeth Bijawat, announced that Mihir Gold purchased the tea on behalf of a client in Hyderabad. He stated, "This is the highest ever price that any CTC tea has got at the auctions. The quantity offered for sale of this particular variety is around 420 kilogrammes."

Before this, the highest recorded prices for the crush, tear, curl (CTC) variety stood at Rs 1,111 per kilo and Rs 803 per kilo. This latest sale marks a significant milestone in the history of Assam CTC tea auctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024