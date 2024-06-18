Congress Demands Resignation of Railway Minister Following Train Accidents

The Congress party has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after multiple train accidents, including the Kanchanjunga Express incident. Accusing the government of negligence, the party criticized Vaishnaw's actions, labeling him as more of a 'reel minister' than a rail minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on who should take accountability for the frequent accidents and raised concerns about vacancies in railway posts, safety measures, and resource allocation.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted the high number of accidents since 2014 and called for immediate accountability. She also criticized the government for using rail budget funds for unnecessary expenses while failing to modernize and secure the railway system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)