Calls for Resignation: Controversy Surrounds Railway Minister Amid Fare Hikes and Safety Concerns

The Congress demands Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation, citing deteriorating conditions and fare hikes. Fare increases burden the public, and safety measures like the 'Kavach' system remain under-implemented. Criticisms include substandard services and a lack of essential facilities, calling for immediate reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns, Congress has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing deteriorating conditions under his leadership and recent fare hikes. The party criticized these increases as burdensome to the public, claiming that the Railways have diverted from their primary role in supporting India's economy.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar highlighted issues, including insufficient safety measures and the neglected implementation of the 'Kavach' system. The Railways' recent fare adjustments, purportedly for revenue, contrast sharply with the urgent need to ensure passenger safety and service quality, said Kumar.

Kumar also called attention to the substandard food quality reported by the CAG and inadequate general class accommodations. He noted that incidents like the New Delhi station stampede reveal deeper infrastructural challenges that require urgent government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

