Calls for Resignation: Controversy Surrounds Railway Minister Amid Fare Hikes and Safety Concerns

Amid rising concerns, Congress has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing deteriorating conditions under his leadership and recent fare hikes. The party criticized these increases as burdensome to the public, claiming that the Railways have diverted from their primary role in supporting India's economy.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar highlighted issues, including insufficient safety measures and the neglected implementation of the 'Kavach' system. The Railways' recent fare adjustments, purportedly for revenue, contrast sharply with the urgent need to ensure passenger safety and service quality, said Kumar.

Kumar also called attention to the substandard food quality reported by the CAG and inadequate general class accommodations. He noted that incidents like the New Delhi station stampede reveal deeper infrastructural challenges that require urgent government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)