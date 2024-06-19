ZF Group Boosts Financial Flexibility with Stake Sale in Indian Subsidiary

German auto components giant, ZF Group, has announced the sale of 7.5% of its stake in the Indian subsidiary, ZF Commercial Vehicles Control System (CVCS) India, aiming to boost liquidity and financial agility for future growth.

The company emphasized that this strategic move does not affect its hold over ZF CVCS India, an entity considered vital to ZF's global expansion plans. ZF Group continues to wield control over its successful Indian branch.

The sale involves 1,425,000 shares, equating to 7.5% of ZF CVCS India. This maneuver is intended to enhance ZF's ability to invest in its ongoing growth, particularly in the flourishing Indian market. The Indian subsidiary has demonstrated exceptional operational and financial performance owing to a supportive market environment.

