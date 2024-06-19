Government to Verify Investment Claims at World Food India Event

In a bid to ensure transparency, Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced that the government would verify all investment figures at this year's World Food India event. Speaking at the curtain raiser for the event, scheduled for September 19-22, Paswan assured the media that no exaggerated numbers would be shared until investments are fully materialized on the ground.

Paswan addressed ongoing concerns about the status of investments from previous editions. He clarified that investments promised during the signing of MoUs undergo a gestation period before materialization. 'We will only talk about investments that can be grounded,' he stated, while launching a mobile app and website for the event's third edition.

Highlighting the untapped potential of India's food processing sector, Paswan noted that World Food India provides a global platform to showcase India's strengths. He stressed the importance of setting up processing units near farms to better support the farming community and reduce post-harvest losses. The minister reaffirmed the sector's crucial role in achieving the Prime Minister's vision for a developed India by 2047.

