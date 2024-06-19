Left Menu

Cushman & Wakefield Launch Integrated GCC Advisory to Transform India’s Real Estate

Global property consultant Cushman & Wakefield has launched an integrated advisory platform to support multinational companies in setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in countries including India and the Philippines. The company expects a significant increase in GCCs in India, projecting over 2,400 by 2030.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global property consultant Cushman & Wakefield has launched a groundbreaking integrated advisory platform aimed at assisting multinational companies in establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, the Philippines, and other countries.

Currently, India houses around 1,600 GCCs, and this number is expected to surge to over 2,400 by 2030. Cushman & Wakefield aims to be the first international property consultant to offer such comprehensive GCC advisory services. The platform is designed to assist global multinationals in developing captive-offshore shared services, R&D, and Centers of Excellence capabilities.

Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive of Asia Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield, emphasized the company's commitment to aiding global businesses in redefining their GCC strategies. Anshul Jain, Chief Executive of India and SE Asia & APAC Tenant Representation, highlighted India's potential to become the global hub for GCCs, capturing up to 75% of the market by 2030. This growth is anticipated to create a massive demand for office space and drive a transformative wave in the nation's real estate sector.

