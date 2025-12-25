Left Menu

Tarique Rahman Returns: A New Dawn for Bangladesh's BNP

Tarique Rahman, acting Chairman of Bangladesh's BNP, returns after 17 years of exile. His homecoming is seen as pivotal as the country enters a sensitive election period. Rahman aims to unite all faiths and lead the BNP to victory amid promises of peace and political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:57 IST
Tarique Rahman, the acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), marked his return to Bangladesh after 17 years away, igniting hope among supporters as the nation approaches elections. Rahman, a significant figure poised for prime ministerial candidacy, was welcomed by immense crowds eager to see their leader return.

Returning at a critical juncture for Bangladesh, Rahman seeks to guide the BNP, a Muslim-majority party, through a transitional period fraught with political violence and media suppression. His approach emphasizes unity across faiths and a vision for a secure, prosperous Bangladesh, as political tensions rise in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

Previously hindered by legal issues and political circumstances, Rahman's return signifies a shift in Bangladesh's political landscape. Former rivals have been removed from power, paving the way for a potentially transformative election. Amid these dynamics, Rahman's leadership is crucial for his party and the nation's fractured political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

