PM Modi Emphasizes BJP's Legacy with Rashtra Prerna Sthal Inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the values and accomplishments of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee by inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. Modi highlighted BJP's governance successes and underlined India's progression post-Article 370 abrogation. The event featured tributes to several key Indian leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commemorated the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.
Addressing the public, Modi expressed pride over his government's role in the removal of Article 370, celebrating it as a monumental achievement of the BJP.
The event, attended by senior leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscored the BJP's continued focus on inclusive growth and security under Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- Vajpayee
- Article 370
- Rashtra Prerna Sthal
- Lucknow
- NDA
- Antyodaya
- India
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Christmas Cheer Meets Political Clash: Congress Criticizes Vandalism
Modi Celebrates Legacy with Rashtra Prerna Sthal Inauguration
About 25 cr people were covered under social security schemes before 2014; today this number is 95 cr: PM Modi in Lucknow.
The legacy of good governance created by BJP-NDA govt is now being taken to new heights by them at central, state levels: PM Modi.
Money Laundering Scandal: The Digital Arrest Scam Unraveled