PM Modi Emphasizes BJP's Legacy with Rashtra Prerna Sthal Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the values and accomplishments of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee by inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. Modi highlighted BJP's governance successes and underlined India's progression post-Article 370 abrogation. The event featured tributes to several key Indian leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:58 IST
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commemorated the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

Addressing the public, Modi expressed pride over his government's role in the removal of Article 370, celebrating it as a monumental achievement of the BJP.

The event, attended by senior leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscored the BJP's continued focus on inclusive growth and security under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

