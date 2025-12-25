PM Modi Emphasizes BJP's Legacy with Rashtra Prerna Sthal Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commemorated the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

Addressing the public, Modi expressed pride over his government's role in the removal of Article 370, celebrating it as a monumental achievement of the BJP.

The event, attended by senior leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscored the BJP's continued focus on inclusive growth and security under Modi's leadership.

