ADB Approves $170 Million Loan to Strengthen India's Health System

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $170 million policy-based loan to enhance India's health system preparedness and capacity to respond to future pandemics. This initiative, under the Strengthened and Measurable Actions for Resilient and Transformative Health Systems (Subprogram 1), supports India's National Health Policy 2017, which aims to provide quality health care services to all citizens.

Strengthening Pandemic Preparedness

ADB Senior Health Specialist Sonalini Khetrapal emphasized the importance of consolidating, sustaining, and institutionalizing the innovative practices adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. "This policy-based loan will help fill the gaps in policy, legislative, and institutional governance and structures, contributing to India's goal of providing universal access to quality and affordable health care services," Khetrapal stated.

Key Program Components

Enhanced Disease Surveillance:

Strengthen disease surveillance systems to effectively respond to public health threats.

Establish laboratory networks for infectious disease surveillance at state, union, and metropolitan levels.

Develop robust data systems to monitor and coordinate national health programs, focusing on the poor, women, and other vulnerable groups.

Governance and Coordination:

Improve the governance and coordination of India’s One Health approach, a multisector response to emerging infectious diseases.

Support policy reforms to ensure adequate and competent health professionals, including regulations for the education and professional conduct of nurses, midwives, allied workers, and doctors.

Enhance public health and health management teams in various states to improve service delivery.

Infrastructure and Service Delivery:

Manage integrated public health laboratories in five states and district critical care hospital blocks to improve services for infectious diseases and critical illnesses.

Assist in establishing green and climate-resilient health care facilities through an intersectoral governing body and multisector task force.

Support innovative solutions for service delivery to enhance the overall effectiveness of health care systems.

The $170 million policy-based loan from ADB will play a crucial role in strengthening India’s health system, ensuring it is better prepared for future pandemics. By improving disease surveillance, enhancing governance, and investing in health infrastructure, the program aims to provide universal access to quality health care services, particularly for vulnerable populations. This initiative is a significant step towards building a resilient and transformative health system in India, aligned with the country's National Health Policy 2017.