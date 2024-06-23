Gautam Adani's Salary Revealed: Lower Than Peers and Executives

India's second-richest individual, Gautam Adani, received a total remuneration of Rs 9.26 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This figure is notably less than what most industry counterparts and some of his key executives earned.

At age 61, Adani drew his compensation from only two of the ten companies within his sprawling ports-to-energy conglomerate, as per annual reports from his listed entities.

Specifically, Adani's earnings from the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), totaled Rs 2.46 crore, marking a modest 3 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, he earned Rs 6.8 crore from Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ).

