Left Menu

Gautam Adani's Salary Revealed: Lower Than Peers and Executives

India's billionaire Gautam Adani earned a total remuneration of Rs 9.26 crore in FY 2023-24, which is lower than most of his peers and even some of his top executives. This salary includes compensation from two entities within his conglomerate. Despite these earnings, Adani's salary is comparatively modest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 10:25 IST
Gautam Adani's Salary Revealed: Lower Than Peers and Executives
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

India's second-richest individual, Gautam Adani, received a total remuneration of Rs 9.26 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This figure is notably less than what most industry counterparts and some of his key executives earned.

At age 61, Adani drew his compensation from only two of the ten companies within his sprawling ports-to-energy conglomerate, as per annual reports from his listed entities.

Specifically, Adani's earnings from the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), totaled Rs 2.46 crore, marking a modest 3 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, he earned Rs 6.8 crore from Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024