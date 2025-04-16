World Conclave in Indore Unites Business Leaders and Innovators

The World Conclave in Indore, organized by the Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, was a significant gathering attracting over 200 business professionals, educators, and women entrepreneurs. The event was held at the Sheraton Grand Palace and featured influential dignitaries and experts from various domains.

Among the highlights was the launch of 'The Business Ascent' magazine, aimed at delivering insightful articles and inspiring stories of business excellence. The event also showcased a spiritually uplifting Ganesh Vandana performance and featured two critical panel discussions on the future of learning and overcoming entrepreneurial challenges.

Winners of various awards were announced at the conclave, highlighting achievements in business and education, including the World Business Conclave 2025 and the World Women Icon 2025. Attendees and enablers from notable organizations contributed to the event's success, promoting collaboration and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)