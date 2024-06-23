Left Menu

Power Outage Causes Chaos at Manchester Airport

Flights at Manchester Airport experienced severe disruptions on Sunday due to a power cut affecting Terminals 1 and 2. Many flights faced delays or cancellations, and passengers were advised to contact their airlines for updates. Although power has been restored, services were impacted throughout the day.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:10 IST
Power Outage Causes Chaos at Manchester Airport
AI Generated Representative Image

Flights departing the UK's Manchester Airport faced cancellations and severe delays on Sunday after a power cut in the area caused widespread disruption, an airport spokesperson said.

A significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, were expected to be delayed or cancelled, the spokesperson said. The disruption was first reported by Sky News, which said an issue with the power supply affected the airport and a number of other buildings. Power has been restored but the impact will affect services throughout the day, the report added.

"Passengers due to travel from Terminals 1 or 2 are advised to contact their airlines before coming to the airport. Passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline but could be affected by delays," the airport spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024