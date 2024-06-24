Tragic Steel Plant Collapse in Odisha Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident, two workers lost their lives and several others were injured following the collapse of a mechanical structure at the Rungta Mines Ltd's Dhenkanal Steel Plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday, according to a police officer.

The accident took place at the company's plant situated in Jhadabandha, immediately prompting rescue operations at the site.

Dhenkanal SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat confirmed the casualties over the phone, stating, 'As per the preliminary report, two workers died and a few others were injured in the incident. Police have reached the spot and an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.' The identities of the deceased remain unknown, with suspicions that they might be from other states.

