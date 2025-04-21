Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Madhya Pradesh: Multiple Fatalities in Three Road Accidents

Over a dozen fatalities and numerous injuries were reported in three road accidents affecting Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced compensation for the victims' families. The incidents spotlight growing concerns over road safety in the region.

Updated: 21-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:37 IST
In a series of devastating road accidents across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, more than a dozen people lost their lives, with several others injured. The first incident occurred on Monday morning when a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) collided with a culvert in Raisen district, killing six and injuring three.

The second tragedy unfolded in Tikamgarh district, where an overspeeding SUV struck two motorcycles on Sunday night, claiming the lives of a man, his wife, their 3-year-old son, and another motorcyclist. According to Pankaj Tripathi of the Tikamgarh Kotwali police station, the SUV's speed was a contributing factor.

In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, an SUV crashed into a truck on the Neemuch-Ajmer National Highway, resulting in four fatalities and three injuries. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound sorrow over these incidents, offering financial aid to the victims' families while emphasizing road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

