Railway Minister Reviews Advancements of Kavach 4.0 Safety System

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of the advanced Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach 4.0, at Rail Bhawan, officials confirmed on Monday.

Kavach 3.2 is currently being installed on high-density routes. Simultaneously, the upgrade and installation of the latest version aim to extend coverage across a wider railway network within a shorter timeframe, railway officials stated.

During the review on June 22, officials and manufacturers updated the minister on the testing stages of Kavach 4.0. Vaishnaw emphasized the need for a planned, mission-mode installation as soon as the system is ready. The railway ministry considers the development of Kavach a crucial milestone in improving railway safety.

