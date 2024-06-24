Left Menu

Railway Minister Reviews Advancements of Kavach 4.0 Safety System

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed the progress of Kavach 4.0, an advanced version of the Automatic Train Protection System. The system aims to enhance railway safety across the Indian Railways network. Continuous development and testing are planned to ensure rapid and widespread implementation to improve safety standards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:37 IST
Railway Minister Reviews Advancements of Kavach 4.0 Safety System
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of the advanced Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach 4.0, at Rail Bhawan, officials confirmed on Monday.

Kavach 3.2 is currently being installed on high-density routes. Simultaneously, the upgrade and installation of the latest version aim to extend coverage across a wider railway network within a shorter timeframe, railway officials stated.

During the review on June 22, officials and manufacturers updated the minister on the testing stages of Kavach 4.0. Vaishnaw emphasized the need for a planned, mission-mode installation as soon as the system is ready. The railway ministry considers the development of Kavach a crucial milestone in improving railway safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024