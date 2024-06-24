Left Menu

ADB Provides $56M to Boost Wastewater Management and Tourism in Kyrgyzstan

The ADF grants are targeted at ADB’s most vulnerable and poorest developing member countries.

Updated: 24-06-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:36 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is providing $56 million in funding to the Kyrgyz Republic to enhance wastewater management and promote sustainable, inclusive tourism in the Issyk-Kul region, a renowned tourist destination.

The funding package consists of a $25 million concessional loan and a $31 million Asian Development Fund (ADF) grant. The ADF grants are targeted at ADB’s most vulnerable and poorest developing member countries.

The Issyk-Kul region is famed for its rich ecological, cultural, and biological diversity, with Issyk-Kul Lake being one of its primary attractions. Cholpon-Ata, a resort town, is the preferred destination for about 80% of tourists visiting the lake. However, the town’s aging wastewater infrastructure currently serves only about half the population and excludes nearly a third of the tourism facilities and resorts.

ADB’s project aims to build climate-resilient infrastructure including a wastewater treatment plant, pumping stations, and enhanced sewer systems servicing the main resorts, guesthouses, and residential and business areas in Cholpon-Ata. These efforts are crucial for preserving the lake’s environment.

Additionally, the project will improve tourism infrastructure by constructing a museum and a tourism information center, conserving the local archaeological heritage site, and building bike trails and walking paths around the lake's shore. Upgrading three public parks and enhancing access to green spaces are also part of the plan. The project will support local authorities in developing a climate-resilient tourism master plan for Cholpon-Ata.

“Economic growth can be driven by low-carbon tourism built on sound environmental practices and climate-resilient infrastructure,” stated Yevgeniy Zhukov, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia. “ADB’s project addresses critical challenges faced by Cholpon-Ata’s tourism industry. By integrating environmental improvements and wastewater investments with tourism infrastructure, we are helping shift the Kyrgyz Republic to a low-carbon growth trajectory.”

Massimo Petrone, ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist, emphasized the environmental benefits: “The construction of climate-resilient wastewater infrastructure in Cholpon-Ata will reduce the risk of drought with the safe reuse of treated wastewater for irrigation and reduce flood risk in the town by managing stormwater overflows during heavy rainfalls.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the partnership between ADB and the Kyrgyz Republic, encompassing over 217 projects and technical assistance in key economic sectors. Since the Kyrgyz Republic joined ADB in 1994, the bank has committed public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $2.6 billion to the country.

