Beauty & Wellness sector to provide opportunities to close to 3 Crore people by 2030: Jayant Chaudhary

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), met and congratulated 270 candidates certified under PMKVY 4.0 and various CSR projects during the 3rd convocation ceremony organized by the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC). Held at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi, the event marked another milestone for B&WSSC, which has trained over 13 lakh candidates to date. The ceremony was attended by Shri Atul Kumal Tiwari, Secretary of MSDE; Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, officiating CEO and MD of NSDC International; Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of B&WSSC; Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO of B&WSSC; and other dignitaries.

In his address, Shri Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the global promise of the beauty and wellness sector, noting that India has notably outpaced global growth in this industry. Over the past nine years, B&WSSC has created 106 job roles with a focus on women empowerment and entrepreneurship. He lauded the graduates for their resilience and determination, particularly mentioning the inspiring acid attack survivors who have become champions of their own stories.

The Minister emphasized the sector's potential to provide opportunities for nearly 3 crore people by 2030, contributing to a Rs. 5 lakh-crore industry with significant prospects across the Asia-Pacific region. He stated that as India progresses towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the skilled workforce's energy and vigour will drive the sector's success.

The ceremony also underscored inclusivity, with certifications awarded to members of the LGBTQIA+ community and acid attack victims. The Minister interacted with the candidates, encouraging them and praising their commitment to successful careers in the beauty and wellness industry. He also launched B&WSSC’s Coffee Table Book, “Lakshaya-Transformative Tales of Empowerment.”

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the Skill Capital of the World, B&WSSC offers various NSQF-aligned skill courses under the Skill India Mission, providing livelihood opportunities and enabling entrepreneurship. The council collaborates with state governments to extend skilling initiatives to the underprivileged from diverse and marginalized backgrounds, including widows, prison inmates, school dropouts, acid attack survivors, and transgenders.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), B&WSSC has trained 4.89 lakh individuals, with 1.34 lakh certified under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and 2.54 lakh certified under Short-Term Training (STT) and Special Projects (SPL), achieving a 49% placement rate. Top job roles under RPL include Yoga Instructor, Yoga Trainer, and Assistant Beauty Therapist, while STT and SPL top roles include Assistant Beauty Therapist, Pedicurist & Manicurist, and Beauty Therapist.

One of the most inspiring aspects of this industry is its inclusivity and empowerment, with women constituting about 66% of the workforce—a figure expected to rise to 70% by 2030. The sector is becoming more gender-neutral, providing equal opportunities for all, supported by government and private sector initiatives promoting skill development across the country.