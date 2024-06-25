Left Menu

RBI Governor Advocates Lower Inflation for Farmer Benefits

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed the benefits of lower inflation for farmers, noting it enhances their purchasing power. He acknowledged the policy challenges of balancing consumer needs with farmer incomes. Das pointed out the agricultural sector’s progress but emphasized the ongoing need for improvement in supply chains and value chains.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:10 IST
RBI Governor Advocates Lower Inflation for Farmer Benefits
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed concerns surrounding lowered inflation and its impact on farmers at a Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry event on Tuesday. He emphasized that farmers, who are also consumers, benefit from lower inflation.

Das acknowledged the challenges policymakers face in balancing agricultural produce prices for consumers without harming farmers' incomes. The remarks follow recent election outcomes where disgruntled farmers affected the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.

Highlighting the need for a balanced governmental approach, Das mentioned the complexities involved and stressed on the benefits of reducing headline inflation from 6 percent to 4 percent, citing increased purchasing power and economic growth. Despite successes, Das noted the need for further work in improving supply and value chains in the agriculture sector, which has gained climate resilience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024