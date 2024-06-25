RBI Governor Advocates Lower Inflation for Farmer Benefits

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed concerns surrounding lowered inflation and its impact on farmers at a Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry event on Tuesday. He emphasized that farmers, who are also consumers, benefit from lower inflation.

Das acknowledged the challenges policymakers face in balancing agricultural produce prices for consumers without harming farmers' incomes. The remarks follow recent election outcomes where disgruntled farmers affected the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.

Highlighting the need for a balanced governmental approach, Das mentioned the complexities involved and stressed on the benefits of reducing headline inflation from 6 percent to 4 percent, citing increased purchasing power and economic growth. Despite successes, Das noted the need for further work in improving supply and value chains in the agriculture sector, which has gained climate resilience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)