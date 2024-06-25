EIB and Catalonia Partner on €100M Loan for Education Infrastructure Upgrade

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has entered into a significant agreement, signing a €100 million loan with the Government of Catalonia in Spain. This financial support aims to extensively renovate and expand existing public education facilities while constructing new schools across the region.

The investment is set to impact all levels of public education in Catalonia, from pre-school through upper secondary education. It encompasses the enhancement of school infrastructure such as sports halls and canteens, benefiting an estimated 8,000 pupils and teachers with modernized and newly built facilities.

A key aspect of the project includes strict adherence to environmental standards throughout construction, renovation, and expansion efforts. This commitment aims to bolster the energy efficiency of educational buildings throughout Catalonia.

Gilles Badot, EIB's director for operations in Spain and Portugal, emphasized the broader significance of this initiative, stating, "Investing in the modernization and construction of state schools is investing in the development and future of our young people and society." He underscored that the loan underscores EIB’s dedication to sustainable public infrastructure, crucial for unlocking the potential of the European Union's human capital.

In an innovative approach, the construction of new educational facilities involves active participation from the school community to design new learning spaces. This method aims to maximize the impact of school infrastructure on educational outcomes. Furthermore, the design of these buildings will consider a gender perspective to ensure equitable use of spaces, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity.

Additionally, the project addresses the replacement of temporary facilities initially built to manage rapid population growth in specific Catalan regions. This endeavor contributes significantly to regional cohesion and infrastructure stability.

This collaboration between EIB and Catalonia marks a milestone in advancing educational infrastructure, promising far-reaching benefits for both current and future generations of students and educators in the region.