Police Seize Properties in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir Police seized Rs three crore worth properties in Srinagar, linked to drug trafficking activities by Ajaz Ahmad Mir. The operation forms part of efforts to eliminate drug trade infrastructure. Properties include a house, shopping complex, and land acquired through illicit proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:46 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking on Wednesday by attaching properties worth Rs three crore. Belonging to Ajaz Ahmad Mir, these assets were allegedly acquired through illicit drug trade proceeds.

The seizure includes a double-storeyed house, a shopping complex, and land measuring over one Kanal, highlighting the scale of illegal activities. Located in the Palpora Noorbagh locality of Srinagar, these properties are believed to have supported a network of narcotics operations.

A police spokesperson stated that the operations form part of a sustained effort to dismantle drug trafficking infrastructure throughout the region. The properties were linked to activities under the NDPS Act, following an investigation into Mir's involvement.

