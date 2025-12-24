Delhi's Green Mission: Rescuing Wildlife and Reviving Urban Forests

The Delhi government announced a breakthrough in urban biodiversity conservation, rescuing 1,370 animals in the 2024-25 period, including a leopard and several native birds and reptiles.

A pivotal element in these efforts is the Green Helpline portal that facilitates citizen reporting on flora and fauna concerns across the city, escalating Delhi's commitment to environmental preservation.

Officials detailed ambitious plans to expand the city's green cover with 5,03,672 saplings distributed and projects like Miyawaki forests and tree transplantation launched, ensuring the city's ecological balance while managing urban growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)