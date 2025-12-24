Delhi's Green Mission: Rescuing Wildlife and Reviving Urban Forests
The Delhi government has rescued 1,370 animals in 2024-25, including a leopard, and various birds and reptiles, as part of its commitment to urban biodiversity. Initiatives include a Green Helpline for flora and fauna issues and a plantation drive, with activities like tree transplantation and Miyawaki forests.
The Delhi government announced a breakthrough in urban biodiversity conservation, rescuing 1,370 animals in the 2024-25 period, including a leopard and several native birds and reptiles.
A pivotal element in these efforts is the Green Helpline portal that facilitates citizen reporting on flora and fauna concerns across the city, escalating Delhi's commitment to environmental preservation.
Officials detailed ambitious plans to expand the city's green cover with 5,03,672 saplings distributed and projects like Miyawaki forests and tree transplantation launched, ensuring the city's ecological balance while managing urban growth.
