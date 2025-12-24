Left Menu

BJP Leader R Ashoka Speaks Out Against Government's Gruha Lakshmi Fund Mismanagement

BJP's R Ashoka has criticized the government for not disbursing funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for February and March, accusing it of misleading the public. He aims to persuade the Governor not to endorse the new Hate Speech Bill, arguing it threatens free expression and targets opposition.

Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:43 IST
  • India

R Ashoka, a prominent BJP leader, has launched a scathing critique against the government regarding the undistributed funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for the months of February and March.

The scheme promises Rs 2,000 monthly to women heads of economically weaker families, but Ashoka claims the delay is a cover-up by the finance department.

Additionally, Ashoka plans to urge Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to reject the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill, arguing it stifles free speech and targets the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

