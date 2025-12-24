BJP Leader R Ashoka Speaks Out Against Government's Gruha Lakshmi Fund Mismanagement

R Ashoka, a prominent BJP leader, has launched a scathing critique against the government regarding the undistributed funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for the months of February and March.

The scheme promises Rs 2,000 monthly to women heads of economically weaker families, but Ashoka claims the delay is a cover-up by the finance department.

Additionally, Ashoka plans to urge Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to reject the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill, arguing it stifles free speech and targets the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)