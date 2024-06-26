Unlocking Savings for Indian Travelers: Skyscanner's Ultimate Summer Guide

In a bid to assist budget-conscious Indian travelers eager for summer adventures, global travel marketplace Skyscanner has introduced 'Savings Generator'. This tool is designed to help save on summer trips by providing data-driven insights into the cheapest times to book flights. According to Skyscanner's latest research in association with OnePoll, a significant 78% of Indian travelers are planning summer vacations, but 39% are yet to book due to indecision over dates and destinations.

Remarkably, 47% of Indian travelers are actively hunting for the best deals, while 20% are holding out for last-minute bargains. Skyscanner's Savings Generator lays out the cheapest weeks to travel to popular destinations and visualizes the best times to book flights, helping travellers stretch their budgets further.

Skyscanner's data reveals critical booking times for destinations like Abu Dhabi, London, and Frankfurt. Travel expert Mohit Joshi emphasizes the tool's ability to empower travelers with real-time, data-driven savings opportunities, making travel plans more affordable and transparent. The research highlights a global trend towards 'loud budgeting', with 59% of Indian travelers adopting more vocal strategies to secure the best deals.

