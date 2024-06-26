EIB Invests €115M in Danish Port of Esbjerg for Defence and Renewable Energy Expansion

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a substantial €115 million investment aimed at expanding Denmark's Port of Esbjerg. This development project not only supports the port's capacity to host military vessels, bolstering European defence capabilities, but also reinforces Europe's leadership in the renewable energy sector, particularly offshore wind.

Located on Denmark's western coast along the North Sea, Esbjerg serves as Europe's largest hub for transporting offshore wind turbines. The investment will primarily fund the deepening of the port's navigation channel to accommodate larger ships, including military vessels, enhancing its strategic significance for NATO operations. Additionally, a new 57-hectare terminal will be constructed, dedicated to supporting the burgeoning offshore wind industry in the North Sea region.

"The EIB's investment in the Port of Esbjerg represents a pivotal step towards strengthening both Denmark's energy security and Europe's sustainability goals, while simultaneously enhancing our collective defence capabilities," remarked Ioannis Tsakiris, Vice-President of the EIB. "By modernizing the port's infrastructure, we are facilitating greater connectivity, promoting the expansion of renewable energy sources through our REPowerEU initiative, and facilitating new military applications."

The Port of Esbjerg, established in 1868 and historically Denmark's primary fishing harbor, holds strategic importance not only for NATO but also for the development of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The planned enhancements are slated to commence in October 2024 and are expected to facilitate a transition from road to more sustainable modes of transport such as short-sea shipping and rail, thereby reinforcing the port's role within the regional logistics network and supporting broader climate action objectives.

Søren Gade, Chairman of Port Esbjerg, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with the European Investment Bank, highlighting its critical role in supporting strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing trade and connectivity between Europe and the United States. The investment underscores a commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and reinforces Esbjerg's status as a pivotal player in both energy and defence sectors on a global scale.