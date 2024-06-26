Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Shimla: One Dead, Two Injured

A vehicle accident near Ganvi in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla left one person dead and two injured. The Bolero Camper, laden with sand, slipped backwards into a drain, resulting in the fatality. A case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against the driver.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:06 IST
Tragic Accident in Shimla: One Dead, Two Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of one individual and left two others injured when their vehicle plunged into a drain near Ganvi in Shimla's Rampur subdivision on Wednesday, police report.

The Bolero Camper, carrying sand, was en route from Katolu Jeori to Molagi when it faced difficulties navigating a steep incline. The driver, Arjun Tolta, exited the vehicle to place stones behind the wheels but it began to roll backwards.

The vehicle fell approximately 70 meters into Ganvi Khadd, resulting in the immediate death of Ram Lal (48). His wife, Radha Devi, and the driver sustained injuries. Authorities have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver, and further investigations are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024