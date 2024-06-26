Tragic Accident in Shimla: One Dead, Two Injured

A tragic accident claimed the life of one individual and left two others injured when their vehicle plunged into a drain near Ganvi in Shimla's Rampur subdivision on Wednesday, police report.

The Bolero Camper, carrying sand, was en route from Katolu Jeori to Molagi when it faced difficulties navigating a steep incline. The driver, Arjun Tolta, exited the vehicle to place stones behind the wheels but it began to roll backwards.

The vehicle fell approximately 70 meters into Ganvi Khadd, resulting in the immediate death of Ram Lal (48). His wife, Radha Devi, and the driver sustained injuries. Authorities have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver, and further investigations are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)