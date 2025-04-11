Collision at Reagan: American Airlines Mishap Raises Safety Concerns
An American Airlines plane incident at Reagan National Airport involved three Congress members. The plane was struck by another aircraft, with no injuries reported. The incident intensifies scrutiny over air traffic management at the airport, which has faced safety concerns following previous accidents, including a fatal collision in January.
An American Airlines jet, carrying three members of Congress, collided on the taxiway at Reagan National Airport, sparking safety concerns, the FAA reported on Thursday.
Flight 5490 bound for Charleston, S.C., clipped the wing of Flight 4522 en route to JFK. Both planes taxied back for inspection with no reported injuries.
The incident puts the airport's single busiest runway under scrutiny, following a fatal collision in January. The FAA has since imposed helicopter traffic restrictions and installed new management.
