Collision at Reagan: American Airlines Mishap Raises Safety Concerns

An American Airlines jet, carrying three members of Congress, collided on the taxiway at Reagan National Airport, sparking safety concerns, the FAA reported on Thursday.

Flight 5490 bound for Charleston, S.C., clipped the wing of Flight 4522 en route to JFK. Both planes taxied back for inspection with no reported injuries.

The incident puts the airport's single busiest runway under scrutiny, following a fatal collision in January. The FAA has since imposed helicopter traffic restrictions and installed new management.

(With inputs from agencies.)