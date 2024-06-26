Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group Expands Footprint with Ten New Hotels Across India

Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of ten new hotels in India under various brands, entering five new markets. Executive Vice President Elie Younes emphasized the trust of their partners and the relevance of their brands, highlighting India as a key growth market.

26-06-2024
In a significant development, Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the signing of ten new hotels across India, marking a robust expansion in the region.

The group's expansion includes new properties under the Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and its brand extension Radisson Individuals Retreats. These new hotels will open in five new markets: Jawai (Rajasthan), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Ooty (Tamil Nadu), and Calicut (Kerala).

Elie Younes, Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, highlighted the trust their partners have in the group's systems and brand relevance. Younes described India as a pivotal growth market for the company, which currently operates over 180 hotels in the country.

