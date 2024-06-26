Radisson Hotel Group Expands Footprint with Ten New Hotels Across India

In a significant development, Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the signing of ten new hotels across India, marking a robust expansion in the region.

The group's expansion includes new properties under the Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and its brand extension Radisson Individuals Retreats. These new hotels will open in five new markets: Jawai (Rajasthan), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Ooty (Tamil Nadu), and Calicut (Kerala).

Elie Younes, Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, highlighted the trust their partners have in the group's systems and brand relevance. Younes described India as a pivotal growth market for the company, which currently operates over 180 hotels in the country.

