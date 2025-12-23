Left Menu

Hajime Aota Takes the Helm: A New Era for Yamaha India

Hajime Aota has been appointed as the new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, set to begin his role on January 1, 2026. With extensive experience in corporate strategy from his previous roles at Yamaha Motor Co, Aota aims to strengthen the brand's presence in India's dynamic two-wheeler market.

Updated: 23-12-2025 14:13 IST
  • India

In a significant leadership change, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has announced Hajime Aota as the new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group. His tenure will commence on January 1, 2026, marking a new chapter for the company in India.

Aota previously served in top roles at the global headquarters of Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd in Japan, including Executive Officer and Chief General Manager at the Corporate Strategy Center. His expertise in corporate strategy, sustainability, and digital strategy is expected to benefit Yamaha's operations in India.

Expressing his vision, Aota emphasized the importance of blending Yamaha's global engineering prowess with the specific needs of Indian two-wheeler riders. He sees the Indian market, particularly the youth, as a key focus for premium products and innovation, aligning with the country's rapid consumer evolution.

