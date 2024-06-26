Left Menu

Posspole and Karnataka Maritime Board Collaborate for Maritime Innovation

Posspole Private Limited has announced a strategic partnership with the Karnataka Maritime Board to enhance Karnataka's maritime ecosystem. This collaboration aims to integrate advanced technologies and sustainable practices in ports, fishing harbors, tourism, and environmental restoration, leveraging Bengaluru's startup environment for innovative solutions.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:05 IST
Posspole Private Limited, a leading 360-degree ecosystem for high-tech products and market access, has unveiled its strategic partnership with the Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB). This collaboration aims to revamp the state's maritime ecosystem through advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

KMB, a statutory body for the rapid development of ports, inland waterways, and coastal regions in Karnataka, will work alongside Posspole to explore innovative avenues for maritime infrastructure and environmental conservation.

The partnership's focal areas include port automation, smart systems, environmental stewardship, and cutting-edge technology development. Both entities aspire to set new benchmarks in maritime innovation and economic growth, fostering collaboration among marine product companies in India.

