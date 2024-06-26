Posspole and Karnataka Maritime Board Collaborate for Maritime Innovation

Posspole Private Limited, a leading 360-degree ecosystem for high-tech products and market access, has unveiled its strategic partnership with the Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB). This collaboration aims to revamp the state's maritime ecosystem through advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

KMB, a statutory body for the rapid development of ports, inland waterways, and coastal regions in Karnataka, will work alongside Posspole to explore innovative avenues for maritime infrastructure and environmental conservation.

The partnership's focal areas include port automation, smart systems, environmental stewardship, and cutting-edge technology development. Both entities aspire to set new benchmarks in maritime innovation and economic growth, fostering collaboration among marine product companies in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)