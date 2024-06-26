Left Menu

Dr. Reddy's Acquires Haleon's Global NRT Portfolio in £500M Deal

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has entered into a definitive agreement with Haleon plc to acquire Northstar Switzerland SARL for GBP 500 million. This acquisition includes a global portfolio of Nicotine Replacement Therapy brands, excluding the United States. The transaction is anticipated to close by early Q4 2024.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:10 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has announced a strategic acquisition, securing an agreement with Haleon plc to purchase the shares of Northstar Switzerland SARL for GBP 500 million. This significant move will see Dr Reddy's take ownership of Haleon's global portfolio of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) brands, excluding the United States.

The portfolio includes the renowned Nicotinell brand, which holds a substantial market presence in over 30 countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Additional brand names such as Nicabate, Thrive, and Habitrol will also be part of the acquisition. The business portfolio generated approximately GBP 217 million in revenue in 2023.

Erez Israeli, CEO of Dr. Reddy's, commented on the acquisition as a strategic extension in the consumer healthcare OTC sector. The complete transaction is set to close by early Q4 2024, following regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

