EU Commission's 'Omnibus' Proposal Under Fire for Potential Sustainability Setbacks

Climate and human rights advocates have taken their grievances against the European Commission to the next level, filing a complaint over recent moves to dilute sustainability laws. The accusation centers on the Commission's alleged failure to consult the public or assess the changes' wider impacts.

Named the 'Omnibus', the legal proposal seeks to relieve smaller businesses from the rigors of EU sustainability reporting, while softening larger companies' obligations to monitor supply chains for environmental and human rights issues. Critics argue this comes in response to industry pressure, particularly from sectors unable to compete internationally due to stringent EU regulations.

Legal charity ClientEarth and others claim in their complaint to the European Ombudsman that the EU Commission not only neglected public consultation but also held exclusive discussions with industry players, eroding public trust. The Ombudsman could now consider initiating an inquiry into these claims, potentially influencing future EU lawmaking processes.

