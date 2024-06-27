Boeing Sanctioned by NTSB for Disclosing Investigation Details
The National Transportation Safety Board has sanctioned Boeing for revealing non-public details regarding the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency. NTSB stated Boeing violated investigative regulations and will lose access to investigation information and participation in the upcoming hearing.
- Country:
- United States
The National Transportation Safety Board said early Thursday it is sanctioning Boeing for disclosing non-public details of the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency.
The NTSB said Boeing had "blatantly violated" the agency's investigative regulations "by providing non-public investigative information to the media and speculating about possible causes of the Jan. 5 door-plug blowout."
The NTSB said Boeing would no longer have access to the investigative information the NTSB produces during its investigation and added the planemaker will not be allowed to ask questions of other participants at an investigative hearing on the door-plug blowout in early August.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan Plans Sanctions on Firms Backing Russia’s War Effort
U.S. Expands Sanctions on Semiconductor Sales to Russia
U.S. Expands Sanctions on Russian Goods: New Measures to Target Third-Party Sellers
New U.S. Sanctions Halt Dollar and Euro Trading on Moscow Exchange
U.S. Expands Sanctions on Russia, Targets China's Semiconductor Sales