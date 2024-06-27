Indian Job Market Forecasts 6% Growth Amid Positive Economic Conditions

In a promising turn for job seekers, the Indian employment market is expected to expand over 6% in the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, TeamLease Services announced on Thursday. This growth is underpinned by a buoyant economic environment spanning 23 industries.

The TeamLease Employment Outlook Report for H1 FY25, which surveyed 1,417 employers across 20 cities, revealed that 56% of employers anticipate workforce growth in the coming months. Meanwhile, 23% plan to maintain current staffing levels, and 21% foresee a decline.

The optimistic job outlook is bolstered by predictions of nearly 7% GDP growth for India in 2024, the highest among G-20 nations. Strong investment demand and easing inflation, coupled with a focus on technological skills, have fortified the job market despite geopolitical tensions. Healthcare, pharma, automotive, and manufacturing are among the sectors leading the hiring spree.

