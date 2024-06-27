Left Menu

Muted Spectrum Auction: Telcos Brace for Imminent Tariff Hikes

The recent spectrum auction saw Vodafone Idea surprising many with a purchase of Rs 3,510.4 crore worth of spectrum. Analysts predict an imminent shift in focus towards tariff hikes now that the auction has concluded, with minimal changes in competitive dynamics expected amongst major telcos.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:19 IST
Muted Spectrum Auction: Telcos Brace for Imminent Tariff Hikes
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent spectrum auction, telecommunications companies are now preparing for likely tariff hikes. Vodafone Idea's purchase of Rs 3,510.4 crore worth of spectrum has particularly raised eyebrows, as analysts had not anticipated such a high spend.

Despite the subdued nature of the auction, Bharti Airtel emerged as the largest bidder, securing Rs 6,856.76 crore worth of spectrum. The muted bids from Reliance Jio, which secured only Rs 973.62 crore worth, were a stark contrast given its high earnest money deposit.

As the auction dust settles, industry analysts from IIFL Securities, JP Morgan, and Kotak Institutional Equities are unified in their prediction that tariff hikes are on the horizon. This expected move aims to offset the investments made during the auction and stabilize the financials of the telcos involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024