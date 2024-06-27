Muted Spectrum Auction: Telcos Brace for Imminent Tariff Hikes

In the wake of the recent spectrum auction, telecommunications companies are now preparing for likely tariff hikes. Vodafone Idea's purchase of Rs 3,510.4 crore worth of spectrum has particularly raised eyebrows, as analysts had not anticipated such a high spend.

Despite the subdued nature of the auction, Bharti Airtel emerged as the largest bidder, securing Rs 6,856.76 crore worth of spectrum. The muted bids from Reliance Jio, which secured only Rs 973.62 crore worth, were a stark contrast given its high earnest money deposit.

As the auction dust settles, industry analysts from IIFL Securities, JP Morgan, and Kotak Institutional Equities are unified in their prediction that tariff hikes are on the horizon. This expected move aims to offset the investments made during the auction and stabilize the financials of the telcos involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)