Chandrababu Naidu Rallies for Amaravati's Grand Relaunch

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged NDA leaders to ensure a successful reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to relaunch Amaravati's construction. Naidu emphasized the capital city's significance for Telugu pride and its economic promise, akin to other prominent southern capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:51 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit: Wikipidea
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has passionately appealed to NDA leaders to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on May 2 becomes a memorable occasion. Naidu seeks to relaunch the construction efforts for the state's greenfield capital city, Amaravati.

The chief minister urged for a grand reception and underscored the symbolic status of Amaravati as it stands for the 'self-respect of the Telugu people'. He highlighted its potential economic impact, drawing parallels with other prosperous southern capitals such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Naidu also praised the decentralization strategy of the NDA government that has borne fruits with new central educational institutions in North Andhra and Rayalaseema since 2014. He further instructed that all attending the relaunch event should face no disruptions.

