DBS Bank India Leads in Diversity: A Champion of Inclusion and Empowerment

DBS Bank India was honored with the 'Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion' at the Euromoney Awards 2024. The bank's initiatives focus on promoting an inclusive workplace, with innovative programs like ReImagine and iGrow. Aimed at increasing female workforce representation, DBS’s recognition underscores its commitment to lasting diversity impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:48 IST
DBS Bank India has been recognized as the 'Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion' at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024. This accolade highlights the bank's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace environment.

With programs like ReImagine for women re-entering the workforce and the iGrow AI/ML platform for tailored career progression, DBS Bank is paving the way for diversity and inclusion in the banking sector in India. The institution strives to achieve 35% female workforce representation by 2026.

Kishore Poduri, Managing Director and Country Head – Human Resources, remarked on the bank's efforts to convert inclusion goals into actionable outcomes, encouraging diverse voices and backgrounds. DBS Bank has been consistently recognized for its leadership in diversity and innovation in banking.

