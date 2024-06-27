Left Menu

NHAI Establishes DPR Cell for Enhanced National Highway Projects

NHAI has set up a dedicated cell to review detailed project reports (DPRs) of national highway projects. This cell aims to ensure high construction standards, cost-effectiveness, and timely completion. A team of around 40 experts will provide end-to-end monitoring and uniform review mechanisms for DPRs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:44 IST
NHAI Establishes DPR Cell for Enhanced National Highway Projects
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster the quality and efficiency of national highway projects, state-owned NHAI has established a dedicated cell for the review of detailed project reports (DPRs), according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The newly formed DPR cell at NHAI headquarters in New Delhi will provide expert inputs and enable comprehensive monitoring of the project reports, ensuring highest construction standards, cost efficiency, and timely project delivery, the statement added.

A team of approximately 40 professionals, including Principal DPR experts and various domain specialists in areas such as road safety, traffic, land acquisition, bridges, and geotechnical studies, will constitute the core of the DPR cell, aiming to bring uniformity and quality in the review mechanisms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024