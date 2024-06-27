NHAI Establishes DPR Cell for Enhanced National Highway Projects

In a move to bolster the quality and efficiency of national highway projects, state-owned NHAI has established a dedicated cell for the review of detailed project reports (DPRs), according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The newly formed DPR cell at NHAI headquarters in New Delhi will provide expert inputs and enable comprehensive monitoring of the project reports, ensuring highest construction standards, cost efficiency, and timely project delivery, the statement added.

A team of approximately 40 professionals, including Principal DPR experts and various domain specialists in areas such as road safety, traffic, land acquisition, bridges, and geotechnical studies, will constitute the core of the DPR cell, aiming to bring uniformity and quality in the review mechanisms.

