Kolkata Metro Enhances Mobile Connectivity Under Hooghly River

Kolkata Metro is improving mobile network connectivity under the Hooghly River for commuters on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade route. Upgrades are underway, with high-capacity nodes installed to ensure smooth 5G services, uninterrupted calls, and data transmission, significantly enhancing commuter experience.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:31 IST
Kolkata Metro has embarked on a significant initiative to bolster mobile network connectivity beneath the Hooghly River, specifically targeting commuters on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade corridor of the East West Metro line, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Currently, network upgrades are in progress to enhance phone connectivity inside the riverbed tunnels stretching from Howrah station to Mahakaran. This move aims to ensure uninterrupted signal for passengers traveling this route.

To maintain seamless telephone services for Metro users beneath the river, critical infrastructure has been installed along the 4.8 km span from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. With Bharti Airtel laying the groundwork, Reliance Jio has also placed high-capacity nodes at each station in this segment, the spokesperson noted.

As a result, Metro riders will benefit from 5G speeds, consistent voice call quality, and smooth data transmission, thus enhancing their overall daily commute experience. Passengers can now enjoy continuous connectivity and manage professional tasks without disruption while on the move, added the spokesperson.

Since its launch in mid-March, the Metro service on the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade route, featuring India's first underwater Metro railway, has witnessed a surge in ridership, serving thousands of passengers each day.

