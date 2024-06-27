Suntory Expands Horizons: Establishes Indian Subsidiary to Boost Presence

Japanese multinational brewing and distilling giant Suntory has announced the establishment of its Indian subsidiary, Suntory India, set to commence operations in July. Masashi Matsumura will helm the company as Managing Director, with its office located in Gurgaon, Haryana, according to an official statement.

The newly-formed entity aims to strengthen Suntory's foothold in India by covering essential corporate functions to solidify its business foundation. This initiative will accelerate growth within its existing spirits sector and explore the potential in soft drinks and health and wellness industries within the Indian market.

Tak Niinami, President & CEO of Suntory Holdings, emphasized that India represents a significant and appealing market due to its substantial population and robust economic growth. He highlighted the country's crucial role on the global stage, with strong cultural and economic connections to regions like Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Niinami affirmed, "Together with our spirits business Suntory Global Spirits, we will expand our presence in this vital market by fostering our soft drinks and health & wellness sectors through targeted investments and partnerships."

Established as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a leading global player in the beverage industry. The company's portfolio includes renowned Japanese whiskies Yamazaki and Hibiki, American whiskies Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, and a diverse range of other beverages. In 2023, Suntory reported an annual revenue of USD 20.9 billion, excluding excise taxes.

