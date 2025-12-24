Left Menu

Ademola Lookman's Stunning Strike Seals Victory for Nigeria in Rainy Fes Clash

Ademola Lookman scored a crucial winner for Nigeria in a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Fes. Despite dominating possession, Nigeria was nearly punished for missed chances. Semi Ajayi and Charles M'Mombwa also scored in the tightly contested match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:00 IST
Ademola Lookman's Stunning Strike Seals Victory for Nigeria in Rainy Fes Clash
Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman delivered a game-winning performance on Tuesday, scoring a pivotal goal that secured Nigeria's 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C opener. The match, held under pouring rain in Fes, marked a promising start for the Nigerian team following their silver medal finish two years prior.

Nigeria showcased a strong command of the game through possession and scoring opportunities. However, their inability to capitalize on these chances almost allowed their Tanzanian opponents to change the course of the game.

Semi Ajayi opened the scoring with a header in the first half, but Nigeria's lead was short-lived as Charles M'Mombwa brought Tanzania level just five minutes into the second half. Lookman's decisive goal came merely two minutes later from outside the box, securing the win. Meanwhile, Tunisia and Uganda prepared to face off in their own Group C opener in Rabat later in the day.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025