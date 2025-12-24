Ademola Lookman's Stunning Strike Seals Victory for Nigeria in Rainy Fes Clash

Ademola Lookman delivered a game-winning performance on Tuesday, scoring a pivotal goal that secured Nigeria's 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C opener. The match, held under pouring rain in Fes, marked a promising start for the Nigerian team following their silver medal finish two years prior.

Nigeria showcased a strong command of the game through possession and scoring opportunities. However, their inability to capitalize on these chances almost allowed their Tanzanian opponents to change the course of the game.

Semi Ajayi opened the scoring with a header in the first half, but Nigeria's lead was short-lived as Charles M'Mombwa brought Tanzania level just five minutes into the second half. Lookman's decisive goal came merely two minutes later from outside the box, securing the win. Meanwhile, Tunisia and Uganda prepared to face off in their own Group C opener in Rabat later in the day.