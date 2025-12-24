Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Jet with Libya's Army Chief

The aviation community was shaken following the unexpected disappearance of a jet carrying Libya's army chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad. The aircraft lost radio contact shortly after takeoff from Ankara, en route to Tripoli.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted on the social media platform X that communication was lost 42 minutes after departure. The flight had requested an emergency landing over Ankara's Haymana district, but thereafter, all radio connections ceased. Additionally, four other personnel were reportedly on board the missing jet.

During Al-Haddad's visit, he engaged with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and other military officials. While the fate of the aircraft remains uncertain, Turkish media aired footage of a flash of light in the area of contact loss. Libyan officials have yet to comment on the alarming situation.