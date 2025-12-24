Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Jet with Libya's Army Chief

A jet carrying Libya's army chief, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, lost radio contact shortly after departing from Ankara, Turkey. Efforts to communicate after an emergency landing request failed. The incident occurred amidst the Chief's official visit, and no confirmation on the aircraft's fate has emerged yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:09 IST
Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Jet with Libya's Army Chief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The aviation community was shaken following the unexpected disappearance of a jet carrying Libya's army chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad. The aircraft lost radio contact shortly after takeoff from Ankara, en route to Tripoli.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted on the social media platform X that communication was lost 42 minutes after departure. The flight had requested an emergency landing over Ankara's Haymana district, but thereafter, all radio connections ceased. Additionally, four other personnel were reportedly on board the missing jet.

During Al-Haddad's visit, he engaged with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and other military officials. While the fate of the aircraft remains uncertain, Turkish media aired footage of a flash of light in the area of contact loss. Libyan officials have yet to comment on the alarming situation.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025