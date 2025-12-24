Nuclear Stand-Off: U.S. and Iran Clash at U.N. Over Negotiation Terms
At the United Nations Security Council meeting, the United States and Iran debated conditions for resuming nuclear talks. The U.S. demands zero uranium enrichment in Iran, while Iran insists on its right to enrichment under the NPT. The 2015 nuclear deal remains a contentious focal point.
The United States and Iran exchanged sharp words at the United Nations Security Council over the prerequisites for reigniting nuclear discussions. While the U.S. reiterated its readiness for direct negotiations, Iran shot down Washington's terms vehemently.
Key obstacles, particularly uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, emerged as crucial sticking points in the talks. Western nations demand cessation to curtail weaponization risks, but Tehran remains defiant. Morgan Ortagus, Trump's deputy Middle East envoy, emphasized the U.S. condition of zero enrichment in Iran for any potential agreement.
Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, criticized this stance as unfair and contradictory to Iran's NPT rights, declaring that external pressure and intimidation will not sway Iran. Despite reinstated sanctions through snapback by European powers, Russia and China challenge the legitimacy of these measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
