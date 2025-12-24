Left Menu

Nuclear Stand-Off: U.S. and Iran Clash at U.N. Over Negotiation Terms

At the United Nations Security Council meeting, the United States and Iran debated conditions for resuming nuclear talks. The U.S. demands zero uranium enrichment in Iran, while Iran insists on its right to enrichment under the NPT. The 2015 nuclear deal remains a contentious focal point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:02 IST
Nuclear Stand-Off: U.S. and Iran Clash at U.N. Over Negotiation Terms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Iran exchanged sharp words at the United Nations Security Council over the prerequisites for reigniting nuclear discussions. While the U.S. reiterated its readiness for direct negotiations, Iran shot down Washington's terms vehemently.

Key obstacles, particularly uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, emerged as crucial sticking points in the talks. Western nations demand cessation to curtail weaponization risks, but Tehran remains defiant. Morgan Ortagus, Trump's deputy Middle East envoy, emphasized the U.S. condition of zero enrichment in Iran for any potential agreement.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, criticized this stance as unfair and contradictory to Iran's NPT rights, declaring that external pressure and intimidation will not sway Iran. Despite reinstated sanctions through snapback by European powers, Russia and China challenge the legitimacy of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025