Nuclear Stand-Off: U.S. and Iran Clash at U.N. Over Negotiation Terms

The United States and Iran exchanged sharp words at the United Nations Security Council over the prerequisites for reigniting nuclear discussions. While the U.S. reiterated its readiness for direct negotiations, Iran shot down Washington's terms vehemently.

Key obstacles, particularly uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, emerged as crucial sticking points in the talks. Western nations demand cessation to curtail weaponization risks, but Tehran remains defiant. Morgan Ortagus, Trump's deputy Middle East envoy, emphasized the U.S. condition of zero enrichment in Iran for any potential agreement.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, criticized this stance as unfair and contradictory to Iran's NPT rights, declaring that external pressure and intimidation will not sway Iran. Despite reinstated sanctions through snapback by European powers, Russia and China challenge the legitimacy of these measures.

